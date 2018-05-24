The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
712 N. Hobart Blvd.
Listed at $1,295/month, this 375-square-foot studio, located at 712 N. Hobart Blvd., is 10.7 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a studio in Melrose.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are welcome.
516 N. Harvard Blvd.
Here's a studio at 516 N. Harvard Blvd., which, at 400-square-feet, is going for $1,325/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space. The unit features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a small breakfast nook, large windows, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are permitted.
563 N. Heliotrope Drive
Then there's this 395-square-foot spot at 563 N. Heliotrope Drive, listed at $1,395/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats are welcome here. The building features on-site laundry.
723 N. Gramercy Place
Also listed at $1,395/month, this 425-square-foot studio is located at 723 N. Gramercy Place.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a spacious closet and ample natural light. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pets are welcome here.
5856 Willoughby Ave.
Over at 5856 Willoughby Ave., there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, going for $1,595/month.
The apartment features carpeted floors, new light fixtures, ample storage space and a balcony. Pets are not allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.
