The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose

Melrose is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,295/month, this 375-square-foot studio, located at 712 N. Hobart Blvd., is 10.7 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a studio in Melrose.In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio at 516 N. Harvard Blvd., which, at 400-square-feet, is going for $1,325/month.Building amenities include outdoor space. The unit features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a small breakfast nook, large windows, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are permitted.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this 395-square-foot spot at 563 N. Heliotrope Drive, listed at $1,395/month.The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats are welcome here. The building features on-site laundry.(See the listing here .)Also listed at $1,395/month, this 425-square-foot studio is located at 723 N. Gramercy Place.In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a spacious closet and ample natural light. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pets are welcome here.(Here's the listing .)Over at 5856 Willoughby Ave., there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, going for $1,595/month.The apartment features carpeted floors, new light fixtures, ample storage space and a balcony. Pets are not allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.(View the listing here .)