PETS & ANIMALS

Long Beach aquarium celebrating 20th anniversary

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating its 20th anniversary.


The Long Beach hotspot kicked off the celebration with a preview of activities and exhibits.

The aquarium will be highlighting some of their charter animals including sea otters and sharks.

As for new exhibits, "Tentacles and Ink" promises to be a crowd pleaser.

A short film highlighting the aquarium's conservation work will play daily in the Great Hall.

Events and contests will be going on throughout the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishLong Beach
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News