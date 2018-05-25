Love food trucks? Here are the top 3 mobile joints to check out in Los Angeles

Tacos Palacios
10570 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake
Photo: Tacos Palacios/Yelp
Tacos Palacios is a food truck, offering tacos and more, that recently debuted in Toluca Lake.
Billing itself as Los Angeles' premier street taco truck, this mobile spot offers a build-your-own taco bar as well as ready-to-eat options. Other offerings include burritos, quesadillas, sopes, flautas, tortas and more. A variety of canned and bottled drinks are also available.
The food truck will also come to your home or business to serve up fresh tacos to your friends, family, co-workers, neighbors and anyone else craving a bit of Mexican fare. (Visit here for more information on scheduling an event.)
With a solid five-star Yelp rating out six reviews, Tacos Palacios has been getting positive attention.
Matt D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, wrote, "Quality burritos, awesome horchata, friendly service, all for a good price! My al pastor burrito and horchata were both delicious. Both guys working were personable and friendly. Definitely will be back soon!"
"This place is so good and the service is amazing!" added Yelper Michelle J. "Brought my food to my car after I ordered at the truck, which was so nice. They have an awesome salsa bar, too!"
Tacos Palacios is open from 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Evolution Burger
10058 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
Photo: evolution burger/Yelp
Brand-new food truck Evolution Burger specializes in vegan fare, with meatless burgers, hot dogs and more on the menu.
The food truck uses plant-based meat and dairy ingredients sourced from Impossible Foods to bring back "good ole-fashioned junk food," owner Dominique V. says on Evolution Burger's Yelp page.
A variety of classic and specialty burgers are available, as well as a DIY option. Toppings include grilled onions, avocado, pineapple and a special Evolution sauce. Not in the mood for a burger? Meatless hot dogs, tacos and tasty desserts are also on the menu.
Follow the business on its Instagram page to find out where the food truck will be next.
Yelp users are still warming up to Evolution Burger, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Yelper James S., who reviewed Evolution Burger on May 24, wrote, "The burgers are amazing. Even if you are not vegan I think you will still love Evolution Burger. Really creative concepts and food is really fresh and tasty. Make sure you try the Beyond Impossible. The pretzel bun is incredible."
"The food tasted amazing!" added Yelper Sanaz M. "It was really delicious. The Evolution sauce was great. I'm giving them five stars on taste alone. Honestly didn't taste vegan or fake."
Evolution Burger is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday and on Friday.)
Biggest Burgers & Tacos
954 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood
Photo: Biggest Burgers & Tacos/Yelp
Biggest Burgers & Tacos is a food truck that sets up shop near the Trader Joe's off the 405. But if you can't make it down, there's no need to worry: It has partnered with several delivery companies to bring meals to customers.
The truck specializes in all-day breakfast, burgers and Mexican fare, so expect to see items like a breakfast burrito with eggs, a choice of chorizo or bacon, beans, cheese and tomatoes; The Biggest Burger with grilled onions, veggies and a house sauce; and street tacos with cilantro and onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Biggest Burgers & Tacos, which currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Ashley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, said, "I got to say it's so delicious -- the best burgers in the area! So in love with this twist. Big, juicy burgers. People here are always welcoming."
"Hands down, best burger I've had in a while (The Biggest Burger)," stated Yelper Yesenia M. "Guys running the truck are super dope! Definitely coming back to try out all the other stuff on the menu, like the asada fries."
Biggest Burgers & Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 11-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)