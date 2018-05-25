FOOD & DRINK

The Copper Mine brings pizza and spirits to Woodland Hills

A new cocktail lounge has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Woodland Hills, called The Copper Mine, is located at 21733 Ventura Blvd.

The owners and brothers behind The Nickel Mine in West Los Angeles wanted to bring the quality of a lavish cocktail lounge to the local neighborhood pub, the lounge says on its website.

Menu offerings include homemade New York-style pizza, pub chips with roasted chipotle dipping sauce and lemon-garlic chicken wings, as well as a vast selection of craft spirits, draft beer and wine.

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Kimberly H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 20, said, "The food was great, the drinks were great, but most importantly, the customer service was great! I will definitely go back!"

"Love this place!" said Yelper Victoria N. "Great drink! Great service! The whiskey selection is insane and the service is incredible!"

And Rana A. added, "Came in on a random Tuesday night and had such a blast! They have a little couch area, and it was so fun hanging out and playing Cards Against Humanity and Jenga with the girls. The pizza is AMAZING! And one slice is huge!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Copper Mine is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11:30-2 a.m. on weekends.
