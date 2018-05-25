New cafe BBCM opens in the heart of USC with modern California cuisine, coffee and more

A New American breakfast and brunch spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 835 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1730 in University Park, the fresh addition is called BBCM USC.
The newcomer, which has an additional Los Angeles outpost in West Hollywood, brings the concept of the all-day cafe to USC Village, the Daily Trojan reports, featuring modern California cuisine made with seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients.
BBCM (an acronym for the Butcher, the Baker and the Cappuccino Maker) specializes in espresso and coffee drinks, artisan teas, craft cocktails and everything from breakfast pastries to seafood entrees. Menu offerings are seasonal and include the shareable Prosciutto Americano with Parmesan and gnocco fritto (fried dough puff); fresh shucked oysters; and red wine-braised beef short rib with crushed sunchokes and kale chips. (You can view the full menu here.)
BBCM has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 67 reviews on Yelp.
Victoria Gabrielle J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "So this is a rather cool spot at USC Village. The desserts look great, so does the coffee. Their vegetarian dishes are rather good. Cauliflower is AH-mazing."
"This restaurant is the hot new place at USC, and it really is worth the hype," shared Yelper Alana T. "While not exactly great for a student budget -- the prices are standard LA/NY brunch prices, the food is quite good."
And Bryan R. said, "Wish my alma mater had a cafe like this when I was in college! ... The bacon-infused pasty was a nice touch, so was their take on bruschetta."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: BBCM is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
