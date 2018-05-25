What does $1,700 rent you in Hollywood?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Hollywood is currently hovering around $1,995.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
5535 Carlton Way
Listed at $1,700/month, this studio is located at 5535 Carlton Way.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, built-in storage features and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, outdoor space and garage parking. Animals are allowed.
5656 Lexington Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5656 Lexington Ave. (at Lexington Avenue & North Wilton Place) that's going for $1,695/month.
Secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features tile flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, a new stove, granite countertops and ample storage space. Animals are not welcome.
6112 Eleanor Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 6112 Eleanor Ave. It's also listed for $1,695/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. Animals are welcome.
7850 Sunset Blvd.
Located at 7850 Sunset Blvd., here's a 500-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,695/month.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, built-in storage features and stainless steel appliances.
5612 Harold Way
Situated at 5612 Harold Way, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,625/month.
Assigned parking and secured entry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
