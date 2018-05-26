SPORTS

Real Madrid wins 3rd straight Champions League title with 3-1 victory over Liverpool

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Olimpiyskiy Stadium. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Real Madrid has beaten Liverpool 3-1 to win its third straight Champions League final and record-extending 13th European title overall.

Gareth Bale's stunning overhead kick to give Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute will go down in European soccer history.

So will Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' two blunders to gift Madrid its other goals, scored by Karim Benzema and substitute Bale.

A goalless first half saw Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah exit in tears with a shoulder injury in the 30th.

Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 51st when he intercepted an unwise attempt by Karius to roll the ball out to a defender.

Sadio Mane leveled in the 55th from close range after a corner. Bale got the decisive goal, then added his second in the 83rd when Karius fumbled a long-range shot into the net.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsukraineu.s. & worldsoccer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News