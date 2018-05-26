PETS & ANIMALS

spcaLA offering free pet adoptions for all military members

May is Military Appreciation Month. In celebration, members of the military can take home a four-legged friend this Memorial Day weekend.


Animals for Armed Forces has teamed up with SPCALA to offer free pet adoptions. Active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard along with their families qualify for the adoption promotion.

SPCALA in Hawthorne and Long Beach are among the 23 locations handing out free pets.
