New downtown cocktail bar Rick's opens in historic Hotel Figueroa

A new two-story cocktail bar has opened up in downtown LA. Called Rick's, the fresh addition is located at 939 S. Figueroa St. in the historic Hotel Figueroa.
The spot comes courtesy of owner Dushan Zaric, founder of New York City'sEmployees Only, and beverage director Michael Lay, formerly of LA's Broken Spanish, Eater LA reports, and features a menu fueled by coastal and tropical-inspired cocktails, fine spirits and more.
Diners can expect novel concoctions like the Pango Pango with Japanese Toki whisky, Jamaican rum, kiwi, banana, sherry and white balsamic, as well as Joe's Mojo -- a mojito-inspired cocktail with an added kick from tamarind.
Rick's has received a promising response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Sandra D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "Ugh, this place is BEAUTIFUL. And sexy. Every which way you look, it's got an atmosphere. My fave is upstairs above the bar looking out at the glowing blue pool and the gorgeous mural on the hotel. ... Tasty, interesting cocktails; cute, friendly bartenders and an airy feel. Good summer bar."
Yelper Togba N. added: "All I gotta say is, welcome to Rick's! ... It's a two-story, standalone building on the far side of the hotel's pool, serving breezy tropical drinks with a view of downtown and the poolside. Again, this spot is cocktails only! YES!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rick's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
