Sweet and savory: the top 5 creperies in Los Angeles right now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top creperies in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Amarinyo Gelateria
Photo: Eviatar Melina S./Yelp
Topping the list is Amarinyo Gelateria. Located at 15355 Sherman Way, Suite E, in Van Nuys, the creperie is the highest rated spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.
Menu offerings include a decadent selection of crepes like strawberry nutella, white chocolate with coconut almonds, and the Ferrero --a nutella crepe with hazelnuts, cocoa powder-salted peanuts and Skippy peanut butter. (You can view the full menu on Yelp here.)
2. Fruzion
Photo: fruzion/Yelp
Next up is family-owned and operated Fruzion, situated at 21534 Devonshire St., Unit J, in Chatsworth. With five stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the creperie and juice bar has proven to be a local favorite.
The business, which has an additional location in Glendale, was founded in early 2014. It offers sweet and savory Parisian crepes like "Choco-Cheese" with chocolate and mozzarella; "Samba" with honey, walnuts and pistachios; egg and cheese; and caprese. Also look for the shop's Lebanese Fruit Cocktail, which features fresh fruit juices poured over layers of freshly sliced fruit, then topped with a traditional Lebanese cream or gelato, nuts and honey.
3. Crepe X-press Cafe
Photo: Eric H./Yelp
Downtown's Crepe X-press Cafe, located at 529 W. Sixth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie, cafe and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 503 reviews.
This popular eatery offers a build-your-own crepe option, with your choice of up to four items. Come try the Bon Appetit -- a crepe created with a mix of buckwheat, whole wheat and white flour, complete with grilled chicken, swiss, mushrooms and potato in a white Dijon cream sauce.
4. Gayle's Perks
Photo: Lucerito R./Yelp
Gayle's Perks, a spot offering crepes and paninis in Northridge, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 329 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9028 Balboa Blvd. to see for yourself.
On the menu, look for sweet crepes filled with fresh strawberries, nutella and chai; or cinnamon and sugar. Or, craving something savory? Try the breakfast crepe with two eggs, cheese and your choice of turkey or bacon. With an extensive selection of fillings to be had, customizable options are also available . (You can check out the full menu here.)
5. Creperie Le Terrace
Photo: Inhwan C./Yelp
And then there's Creperie Le Terrace, a Harvard Heights favorite with 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews. Stop by 1102 S. Western Ave. to hit up the creperie and modern European spot next time you're looking to satisfy your craving.
Established in July 2014, this eatery offers an assortment of sweet and savory crepes -- from apple pie and matcha to pesto and seafood. A create-your-own option is also available with your choice of batter (regular, chocolate, green or buckwheat), as well as sweet fillings like kiwi, banana, custard and jam.