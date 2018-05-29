Three enticing gastronomical events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival
Join more than 60 of the nation's best chefs, from NYC to LA, at the Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival this Friday through Sunday evenings. At this upscale affair, expect to taste small bites, wine, beer and spirits from the likes of Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Donnie and Mark Wahlburg's ever-growing burger joint Wahlburgers, and local steakhouse and celebrity hangout STK Los Angeles.
When: Friday, June 1, 1 p.m.- Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m.
Where: 11301 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $100-$200 per reservation, depending on date and time
4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival
Get ready to carbo-load at the 4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival. The free two-day event aims to celebrate Southern California's "artisanal bread renaissance" with a pop-up market showcasing local bakers, like Antigua Artisan Bread, Challah Hub and Underground Bakery. There will also be interactive activities, including a butter-making workshop and live bread-baking demonstrations, as well as plenty of fresh-out-of-the-oven samples.
When: Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway
Admission: Free
Best Croissant Los Angeles 2018 -- The Finale
Help a panel of professional chefs crown the city's best croissant. The competition's finale event invites the public to taste the finalists' croissants, along with complementary jams, coffee and wine, and place votes for the people's favorite. Or, for an extra fee, guests can indulge in a hearty French brunch and mimosa while waiting to applaud the winning bakery.
When: Saturday, June 2, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Le Petit Paris, 418 S. Spring St.
Admission: $25 general admission; $40 for brunch
