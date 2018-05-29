FOOD & DRINK

Three enticing gastronomical events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: STK Los Angeles/Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Los Angeles this week. From a food and wine festival showcasing celebrity chefs to a French croissant bake-off, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival





Join more than 60 of the nation's best chefs, from NYC to LA, at the Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival this Friday through Sunday evenings. At this upscale affair, expect to taste small bites, wine, beer and spirits from the likes of Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Donnie and Mark Wahlburg's ever-growing burger joint Wahlburgers, and local steakhouse and celebrity hangout STK Los Angeles.

When: Friday, June 1, 1 p.m.- Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m.
Where: 11301 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $100-$200 per reservation, depending on date and time

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival





Get ready to carbo-load at the 4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival. The free two-day event aims to celebrate Southern California's "artisanal bread renaissance" with a pop-up market showcasing local bakers, like Antigua Artisan Bread, Challah Hub and Underground Bakery. There will also be interactive activities, including a butter-making workshop and live bread-baking demonstrations, as well as plenty of fresh-out-of-the-oven samples.

When: Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Best Croissant Los Angeles 2018 -- The Finale





Help a panel of professional chefs crown the city's best croissant. The competition's finale event invites the public to taste the finalists' croissants, along with complementary jams, coffee and wine, and place votes for the people's favorite. Or, for an extra fee, guests can indulge in a hearty French brunch and mimosa while waiting to applaud the winning bakery.

When: Saturday, June 2, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Le Petit Paris, 418 S. Spring St.
Admission: $25 general admission; $40 for brunch

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News