Hungry for barbecue? These 3 new Los Angeles spots have you covered

BBQ Chicken
442 E. Second St., Little Tokyo
PHOTO: eddie b./YELP
BBQ Chicken, situated in Little Tokyo, is a barbecue spot specializing in fried chicken with Korean flair.
Menu offerings include an assortment of chicken strip specials with a variety of flavor combinations to choose from. Choices range from soy garlic and original crispy, to cheesling chicken smothered in mascarpone and cheddar cheese.
Thirsty? Wash down your meal with your choice of soft drink, beer or wine.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out 10 reviews, BBQ Chicken is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Kim T., who reviewed BBQ Chicken on May 25, wrote: "So happy that Korean Fried Chicken (KFC) is here! Love that there's a little piece of Korean happiness here! ... Complimentary daikon dish and your choice of dipping sauces: ranch, hot sauce, soy sauce or hot mustard. All of my co-workers got ranch and hot sauce; but me, I didn't need it. My boneless fried chicken was flavorful enough."
"Love this place," said Yelper Eddie B. "Chicken is flavorful and juicy. Have tried almost all of their flavors and most of the side dishes. I love all of it!"
BBQ Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Golden Pig
3732 W. Sixth St., Koreatown
Photo: chris c./Yelp
Over in Koreatown, there's new arrival the Golden Pig. Like other Korean barbecue spots, guests at the Golden Pig order fresh meats and vegetables, then cook them on a grill.
The restaurant features protein options like pork belly, pork jowl, prime flower short rib and brisket. An assortment of Korean side dishes are also available such as soybean paste soup, kimchi fried rice and steamed egg. For drinks, look for draft beer, wine and Korean-style vodka.
Golden Pig currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Eric B., who reviewed Golden Pig on May 5, wrote: "Golden Pig is outstanding. The service is friendly, the food is top-notch and who couldn't love the dulcet tones of the K-pop softly smoothing your way to silken steaky bliss?"
And Peter L. added: "This is the best Korean barbecue restaurant in Koreatown. Beef and pork were very delicious and juicy. Servers were very kind and friendly."
Golden Pig is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Big Ants BBQ
1842 W. Washington Blvd., Pico-Union
Photo: david k./Yelp
Big Ants BBQ, a newcomer to Pico-Union, is a spot to score Southern-style barbecue and more.
The business got its start in 1987 in Louisiana with Papa Hypolite at the helm, its website explains. Now, the tradition continues with his son, Anthony "Big Ant" Hypolite, and his first restaurant venture in Los Angeles.
The menu features plates with hot links, chicken, fried ribs, spicy ribs or beef ribs, along with chicken or beef barbecue bowls. A selection of sandwiches are also available like pulled pork, tri-tip steak and barbecue chicken. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Big Ants BBQ has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Oliver M., who visited Big Ants BBQ on April 18, wrote: "I'm a fan of Southern food, and I want to say to you guys: Big Ants is brilliant. My friend ordered catering for her birthday party yesterday and the food was amazing!"
"The food here is fantastic!" shared Yelper Deseree W. "I had to feed a group of school administrators and it was a hit! The baby back ribs were so tender I cut them with a plastic fork and knife. The corn! The baked beans! The cornbread! The chicken! The tri-tip! All I can say is OMG!"
Big Ants BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.