California Primary Elections 2018: Where and when to vote

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Election Day is right around the corner!
You can vote on Tuesday at your polling location from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
VOTER INFORMATION:
Los Angles County: https://www.lavote.net/
Riverside County: https://www.voteinfo.net/
San Bernardino: https://www.sbcountyelections.com/
Orange County: https://www.ocvote.com/
Ventura County: https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/
Early voting: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-info/ways-vote/
Click here for more information on how to register. Click here for information on early voting, ballot drop-off locations and conditional voter registration locations.
Secretary of State's guide to the candidates:
http://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/candidates/
Secretary of State's guide to the propositions:
http://quickguidetoprops.sos.ca.gov/
Check your voter status:
https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/
