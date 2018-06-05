POLITICS

LA County teams up with Uber, Lyft to help voters reach polling place for Election Day

In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Registrar is enlisting the help of Uber and Lyft to ensure everyone eligible to vote in the city makes it to their polling place.

Voters will be able to hail an Uber or Lyft ride to their polling place on LAvote.net through the Polling Place Locator tool.

Once voter information is entered on the tool, the polling location is given along with the option of requesting a ride from the ridesharing companies.

RELATED: California Primary Elections 2018: Where and when to vote

"Lack of access to reliable transportation is one barrier to voting and LA County is a leader in harnessing technology to make voting more accessible and convenient to all," said Brian McGuigan, Senior Public Affairs Manager at Lyft, in a statement.

The LA County registrar said the partnership will provide more alternatives to people trying to reach their polling place.

Voters opting to choose Lyft must have the app already installed on their mobile device. The election will be held on June 5.
