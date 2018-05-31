Bottoms up: 4 boozy new bars to check out in Los Angeles

Osher Bar & Grill
8657 W. Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Photo: Osher Bar & GrilL/Yelp
Osher Bar & Grill -- supervised by Rabbi Aharon Simkin of North American Kosher -- is Los Angeles' first fully kosher American bar and grill, the restaurant's website boasts.
The bar features a selection of American craft beers, including brews by Goose Island and Angel City Brewery, as well as speciality libations, like the Cuban Tea cocktail, consisting of aged rum, brandy, ginger syrup, lemon and tea.
For dinner, expect to find a selection of kosher gastropub bites like blood orange hot wings, Parisian gnocchi, hummus and poutine -- french fries smothered with beef fat gravy, garlic aioli, beef fry and charred scallions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out 15 reviews, Osher Bar & Grill has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lawrence C., who reviewed the new spot on May 24, wrote: "Went here with some co-workers for dinner one night. Space was beautifully designed with a good TV setup, tasty food and delicious drinks. Great spot on the west side in a fun neighborhood."
"Great atmosphere and the staff is friendly and helpful," added James S. "The house burger was delicious and the french fries are some of the best around. The Osher IPA was also great."
Osher Bar & Grill is open from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
The Thirsty Merchant
12430 Riverside Drive, Valley Village
Photo: morgan m./Yelp
Valley Village's The Thirsty Merchant is an indoor-outdoor New American pub featuring a variety of shared plates, artisanal flatbreads, craft beer and cocktails. A key feature of the the outdoor space: built-in bocce ball courts, corn hole and foosball.
For starters, try the fried cheddar cheese curds with housemade marinara; the Cacio Pepe flatbread topped with black pepper, mozzarella and ricotta bechamel; or pan-fried chicken or veggie dumplings served with sesame ginger dressing. (Check out the full menu here.)
An extensive beer menu is also available, along with specialty cocktails like the Gold Coast, a mixture of bourbon, spiced rum, honey simple syrup, lemon juice and bitters topped with a Luxardo cherry.
The Thirsty Merchant's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Michael D., who reviewed The Thirsty Merchant on May 8, wrote: "So far, so good for a new spot! Good ambiance and food ... The design and layout gives the place a nice feel."
And Yelper Wendy K shared, "Drinks are great, and it's a fun atmosphere with games for the table, as well as pool table and foosball."
The Thirsty Merchant is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11-2 a.m. on weekends.
Trophy Wife Bar
3715 W. Evans St., Silver Lake Trophy Wife Bar is a classic sports bar in Silver Lake, where Hyperion Avenue meets Evans Street.
This joint comes courtesy of the folks behind Banditos, Barbarella and Sandbox, UrbanDaddy reports. It's stocked with 30 different whiskies, and offers an outdoor patio and numerous televisions.
Menu offerings include an extensive beer selection, along with speciality cocktails and classic pub fare like braised rib tacos, guacamole and wings.
With a perfect five-star rating out of 16 reviews, the newcomer has been hitting the right note with locals.
Yelper Thomas A., who reviewed Trophy Wife Bar on May 19, wrote: "Wonderful little watering hole, with a great beer and drink selection. They have different types of Moscow Mules on tap! The food is really good too. I had their tacos and highly recommend them."
And Allan D. noted: "They have 2-for-1 drink specials. I have no idea how long that's going to last, but it's fantastic. The place is pretty casual. They have foosball, ping pong, and a lot of televisions. A pro or con -- depends on your perspective and sense of humor -- they have comedy night on Wednesdays."
Trophy Wife Bar is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Arcwood Wine Bar
18636 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Photo: arcwood Wine bar/Yelp
Last but not least, Arcwood Wine Bar recently debuted in Tarzana.
The new concept comes courtesy of the married couple behind the space's former vegan restaurant 118 Degrees, Eater reports.
Arcwood Wine Bar boasts an extensive wine list, featuring both domestic and international varietals -- some of which are on tap. Craft beer selections as well as bar bites, like paella, charcuterie, truffle parmesan fries and branzino, are also available. (You can view the full dining menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 42 reviews, Arcwood Wine Bar has been receiving a positive response from Yelpers so far.
Yelper Sofia C., who reviewed Arcwood Wine Bar on May 27, wrote: "The wine selection is outstanding! Came for brunch this morning and did the unlimited mimosas for only $20. Although you get the unlimited, they don't overload it with orange juice like most places."
And Yelper Donatello M. said, "Amazing service, delicious food, great atmosphere -- what more can you ask for?"
Arcwood Wine Bar is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.