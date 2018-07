Butter's Ice Cream brings unexpected flavors to Silver Lake

A new spot to score small batch ice cream has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Butter's Ice Cream , the newcomer is located at 2925 W. Sunset Blvd.The Silver Lake creamery comes courtesy of first-time restauranteurs Garen and Kristofer Nalbandian, Eater reports . The shop offers unexpected flavors like the Bambam-Baklava, which is flavored with real baklava, and Afternoon Delight, flavored with Earl grey tea and shortbread cookie crumbs. Guests can order their scoops in a bowl, handmade cone or float, and add a variety of toppings, like cacao nibs and vegan whipped cream.Butter's Ice Cream has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.Anthony B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 26, said, "We love it! A wonderful new ice cream joint similar to Mashti Malone's with their unique Persian/Armenian flavors (as well as good old-fashioned regular kinds)!""This little ice cream shop's got some delicious options for both vegans and non-vegans," added Yelper Jennifer L. "I highly recommend the Banana Grahams. I never would have thought that banana would make a good flavor, but I was proved wrong."Head on over to check it out: Butter's Ice Cream is open from 3-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Wednesday).