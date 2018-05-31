What does $1,800 rent you in Koreatown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,745.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2955 W. Eighth St.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2955 W. Eighth St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stone countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Pets are not permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
702 S. Saint Andrews Place, #203
Here's a 525-square-foot studio apartment at 702 S. Saint Andrews Place that's also going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a spacious closet and ample cabinet space. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, secured entry and storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
131 N. New Hampshire Ave.
Located at 131 N. New Hampshire Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features, a decorative fireplace and ample natural light. Feline companions are permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
144 S. Westmoreland Ave.
Also listed at $1,750/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 144 S. Westmoreland Ave.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, closet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: small cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
681 Shatto Place
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 681 Shatto Place. It's listed for $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)