A burger chain -- with locations across the United States -- has opened up a new quick-service spot in Marina del Rey. Called Burgerim, the fresh arrival is located at 4020 Lincoln Blvd., Units B and C, and features a signature 2.8-ounce burger patty as well as sandwiches, salads and more.
Burgers are served in boxes of two or three and are customizable with a choice of proteins like dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon or veggie. Toppings include items like mixed greens, jalapenos, bacon, cheese, avocado or a fried egg.
A selection of sandwiches are also available like grilled chicken and rib-eye steak. If you're looking for something a little lighter, try the Basket Salad with goat cheese, glazed pecans and sliced strawberries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jenni C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11, said, "Cute sliders, with four different kinds of beefs and meats from lamb to salmon! It's just so customizable and the price is decent for the amount of food you get."
"One of my new favorite burgers spots," said Yelper Robert R. "One burger is great for when I'm just a little hungry and two does it every other time. The onion rings are perfect also. ... There are also great choices for vegans."
Head on over to check it out: Burgerim is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Burgerim comes to Marina del Rey with customizable burgers, salads and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News