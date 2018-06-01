Duidough Cafe & Cookie Lab opens its doors in Hollywood

There's a brand-new eatery in town. Called Duidough Cafe & Cookie Lab, the fresh Hollywood arrival is located in the former Farmer's Belly Cafe space at 6334 Selma Ave.
This spot is the brainchild of David Vanlochem, nicknamed Duido, a passionate baker whosays he began building his baking repertoire at the early age of 13.
Cafe offerings include all-day breakfast in the form of parfaits, bagels, sandwiches and burritos, as well as salads and "sandoughs" like the Veggie Dream -- complete with hummus, grilled vegetables, avocado and sprouts on toasted veggie-medley sourdough. (You can view the full menu here.)
An extensive selection of baked treats are on hand as well. Cookie highlights include chocolate chip caramel blondies, oatmeal raisin with orange zest and ginger spice. (Check out the entire dessert selection here.)
Duidough Cafe & Cookie Lab has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Lucy O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 30, said, "Casual perfection. So far I've had the Luis' cheeseburger and the BLAT (bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado) and both were perfect. ... The people who work there are really nice and the place is clean."
"Amazing new trendy place!" added Yelper Wesley G. "If you like fresh baked crusty bread and cookies, then you definitely need to come here!"
Head on over to check it out: Duidough Cafe & Cookie Lab is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m on Saturday and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
