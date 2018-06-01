FOOD & DRINK

Farm grows organic fruits, vegetables in heart of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
First-timers are surprised to know there is a working farm in the middle of Long Beach.


For six years, the nonprofit Farm Lot 59 has been growing and offering local fruits and vegetables. They sell their harvest at Farmstand 59.

The produce is organic and includes citrus, herbs and micro greens. The farm also offers educational programs and they have provided food to the needy and have supplied plants to local community gardens and schools.

The current program is geared towards elementary students, where they learn about seeding and composting. More than 3,000 people have visited or attended educational programs at Farm Lot 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodbusinessLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News