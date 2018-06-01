Farm grows organic fruits, vegetables in heart of Long Beach

First-timers are surprised to know there is a working farm in the middle of Long Beach.For six years, the nonprofit Farm Lot 59 has been growing and offering local fruits and vegetables. They sell their harvest at Farmstand 59.The produce is organic and includes citrus, herbs and micro greens. The farm also offers educational programs and they have provided food to the needy and have supplied plants to local community gardens and schools.The current program is geared towards elementary students, where they learn about seeding and composting. More than 3,000 people have visited or attended educational programs at Farm Lot 59.