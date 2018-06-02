ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An assailant is being sought after a man was stabbed and wounded in the neck Friday night at a supermarket in Echo Park, authorities said.
Los Angeles police said the stabbing attack took place about 11 p.m. inside a Von's in the 1300 block of N. Alvarado Street.
The unidentified victim suffered a wound to the neck but is expected to recover. He was transported to a nearby hospital and reported to be in stable condition Friday night.
The suspect was described as a 5 feet, 8-inch man in his 20s, who weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants, police said.
Details on the stabbing or what led to it were not immediately released.