SOCIETY

CA 101 art exhibition opens in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The CA 101 art exhibition has opened in Redondo Beach. This year's even features artists from around the globe, including 24 from Redondo Beach.


This is the seventh year for the art show.

The location changes every year. This year, it's in an abandoned Gold's Gym.

Artists from eight countries, as well as five states and 44 California cities are represented. More than 30 artists from around the world are taking part in the photography gallery.

CA 101 runs through Sunday, June 10. The exhibition hours are Saturday, June 2, through Thursday, June 7, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, June 8, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, June 10, noon to 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartLos Angeles CountyRedondo Beach
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News