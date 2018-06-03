The Place in Long Beach begins construction for 2019 completion

Construction has begun on The Place at The Streets. The Place is a new residential and mixed-use project in downtown Long Beach.The Place is one part of a huge redevelopment named The Streets, formerly known as City Place Shopping Center.When completed The Streets will be a 350,000-square-foot mixed-use district. There have also been discussions with California State University, Long Beach, to build classrooms and dorms.As for The Place, it will be a four-story building with 20 apartments and above street-front commercial space. The Place is scheduled to be completed spring 2019.