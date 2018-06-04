Hungry for salad? These 4 new Los Angeles eateries have you covered

West Jeff To-Go
5162 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams
Photo: West Jeff To-Go/Yelp
West Jeff To-Go is a fast-casual deli offering salads like charred zucchini with chimichurri vinaigrette and the wasabi tuna -- consisting of albacore tuna, wasabi mayo, red onion, celery and scallions.
A selection of bowls and sandwiches are also available, along with refreshing beverages like Mexican Coke, sparkling water and lemonade. (View the full menu here.)
West Jeff To-Go is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Tonya R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "So happy I discovered this gem. The food is delicious, the cookies (they deserve their own five-star review) and the staff are warm. I had the blackened salmon bowl and my friend had the jerk chicken bowl. Our food was colorful, flavorful and fresh."
"Delicious is an understatement," said Yelper Susan N. "The place inside and out was simple no-frills decor with great food."
West Jeff To-Go is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Planet Hummus
1301 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Photo: Planet Hummus/Yelp
Planet Hummus is a casual Mediterranean neighborhood spot situated right on the Venice beach boardwalk -- complete with fresh salads and spectacular ocean views.
Using organic ingredients, diners customize their meals in the form of wraps, bowls and sliders. Each dish comes with Greek, cucumber or quinoa salad, along with your choice of dressing.
Planet Hummus' current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Nincs K., who reviewed Planet Hummus on May 29, wrote: "Food is amazing! And the owner is super friendly! Some of the best hummus and Mediterranean food I've had."
Yelper Sara W. added: "So glad we stumbled upon Planet Hummus in Venice. The staff were super friendly and the food was really fresh and tasty. Such a nice place with amazing staff! We will definitely be back."
Planet Hummus is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Mendocino Farms
11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 100, Brentwood
PHOTO: andrew f./YELP
Next on the list is Mendocino Farms, a spot to score salads, sandwiches and more in Brentwood. The regional chain continues to expand, with several new outposts slated to open in Northern California and the Los Angeles area.
With about eight different salad options to choose from, there's something for nearly everyone. Try the Asian spring roll salad with shaved free-range chicken, spicy Fresno chiles, mint, carrot and zucchini noodles and more; or the Modern Caesar 2.0 consisting of curly kale, butter lettuce, romaine, housemade superfood "krunchies," shaved Grana Padano cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes and avocado in a classic Caesar dressing. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Mendocino Farms currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sue L., who was one of the first users to visit Mendocino Farms on May 26, wrote: "Super cute, comfortable space and tasty gourmet sandwiches, soups and side salads! What more can you ask for? Service is great, albeit on the slow side."
"The Mendocino Farms chain was brilliant in picking Brentwood as their next location," said Allie L. "It doesn't stray far from what you'll get at any of their others -- clean, modern decor, amazing service, fresh, high-quality food and a seasonal menu that rotates every three months, keeping you coming back for more."
Mendocino Farms is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
sweetgreen
180 S. La Brea, Hancock Park
Photo: Vivian L./Yelp
Last but not least, sweetgreen is serving up salads and more in Hancock Park. The vegetarian-friendly fast-casual business has more than 70 locations across the nation, including multiple outposts in SoCal.
On the menu, expect to find salads, warm bowls and plates, with customizable options. Salad choices include the Rad Thai with a spicy cashew dressing and Guacamole Greens with a fresh lime squeeze. (Check out the salad menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about sweetgreen, which currently holds five stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Yelper Helen P., who reviewed sweetgreen on May 15, wrote: "I really appreciate that they use locally sourced ingredients and they have fresh combinations of salads and warm bowls. ... Their portions are surprisingly filling and their staff is nice."
And Liz C. added: "My salad was amazing! I ordered the beets and goat cheese salad. It's kale, beets, chicken, raw walnuts, goat cheese and tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette."
Sweetgreen is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.