FOOD & DRINK

Mobile pizza oven Fahrenheit LA puts down roots in El Sereno

Photo: Randy Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 4726 Huntington Dr. S. in El Sereno, the new addition is called Fahrenheit LA.

Caterer John McLellan, who has been traveling with a mobile pizza oven since leaving his job in corporate America several years ago, now offers his Neapolitan-style pies at his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, complete with outdoor patio.

Found in the former Cafecito space, Fahrenheit LA displays a concise menu of traditional styles, like pepperoni and Margherita, alongside the more inventive El Jefe (pepperoni with pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro and Sriracha mayo) and olive oil-based options. The flour is imported from Italy, and the wood-fired oven is stoked to a crust-singeing 900 degrees.

Fahrenheit LA is already attracting fans, with a 4.5-star rating from 12 reviews on Yelp.

Laura Beth A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "This place is great! The outdoor seating, the staff and the delicious pizza is definitely worth trying. The prices are right, with the most expensive pizza being $14!"

And Randy Z. added, "Great food, great pizza -- stoked it is in the neighborhood! Reasonable prices, friendly staff."

Head on over to check it out: Fahrenheit LA is open from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessfood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News