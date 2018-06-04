Daikokuya offshoot Hachioji Craft Ramen opens in Little Tokyo

Ramen house and L.A. stapleDaikokuya, with five local outposts, has opened a sister restaurant near its popular flagship location in Little Tokyo.
Located at 313 E. First St. in the former San Sui Tei spot, Hachioji Craft Ramen aims to bring fresh techniques to the successful Daikokuya formula, with modern fare inspired by the ramen typical of the Hachioji suburb of western Tokyo, Eater LA reports.
The new restaurant's menu (found here) showcases five types of ramen, including shio (salt) and shoyu (soy sauce) options, plus two vegan recipes and a "dry" option that excludes the broth. Also available are five rice bowls, including smoked duck, smoked salmon and curried pork. Sake and beer are also served.
The fresh arrival is garnering mostly positive attention thus far, with a 3.5-star rating from 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Joanna L. said, "Love the dry ramen with the hot spicy sauce. This place is amazing and the service is also great!"
Claudio S. added, "If you are looking for healthy ramen in Little Tokyo, I definitely recommend here! Amazing!"
Head on over to check it out: Hachioji Craft Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
