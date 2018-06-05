Hungry for Chinese eats? These 5 new spots in Los Angeles have you covered

Northern Cafe
12009 Wilshire Blvd., Brentwood
Photo: ken s./Yelp
Northern Cafe is a restaurant specializing in Chinese dumplings, noodles and pan-fried pot stickers. This is the third establishment for the local chain -- with additional outposts in Westwood and Beverly Grove.
The spot features an extensive menu with items like pork and crab dumplings, braised eggplant with garlic sauce and pickled pepper beef noodle soup with beef shank and baby bok choy.
Northern Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ian L., who reviewed Northern Cafe on May 26, wrote: "Legit Chinese food approved in West LA! Lao Gan Ma fried noodles -- a solid noodle dish! ... The pan-fried dumplings are highly recommended and were made perfectly. You also get a good number for the price you pay."
"Really enjoyed this place," said Yelper Brett D. "Staff were nice and service was quick." He also offered this pro tip: "Bring cash -- they offer a 5 percent discount."
Northern Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
7 Fusion
14235 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: 7 Fusion/Yelp
7 Fusion is a new Asian-inspired California fusion spot, offering hot pot, small plates, cocktails and more in Sherman Oaks.
The hot pot experience involves dipping thinly sliced meats and vegetables into simmering pots of broth. The protein selections include meatballs, beef, lobster and crab, with broth flavors like beef bone, citrus lime and vegetable.
Other menu offerings include ceviche (halibut, lime and purple yam), grilled octopus salad with fresh pineapple and an assortment of curry dishes.
Pair your meal with wine, beer or a signature cocktail like the Sexy Punch Martini -- Tito's vodka infused with pineapple, Pama liqueur, Luxardo syrup and lime. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, 7 Fusion has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Julia Z. wrote: "7 Fusion is very impressive and made us feel at home. We ordered hot pot for dinner. The food here is fresh and high quality, sauce is authentic and tasty. Desserts are chic and delicious."
Jane B. added: "If you're into trendy hot new places, you have to try this hot place, 7 Fusion, in Sherman Oaks. It is completely original. The drinks are spectacular."
7 Fusion is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.
New China Mongolian BBQ
4134 Crenshaw Blvd., Leimert Park
Photo: mason c./Yelp
Coming in at number three is New China Mongolian BBQ, a barbecue spot, offering buffet-style casual Mongolian and Chinese fare.
All food is selected by the customer and price is calculated via weight.
The menu offers hearty Asian fare like honey walnut shrimp, chow mein, fried sea bass and more, as well as pineapple, strawberry and mango boba smoothies.
New China Mongolian BBQ is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating based on two reviews.
Yelper Victoria K., who reviewed New China Mongolian BBQ on May 24, wrote: "I love this place! It was clean inside, the host greeted us kindly and the staff was very helpful."
And Acm V. noted: "Not many places have fried sea bass, char siu, and Mongolian barbecue with lamb for under five bucks! ... They have good chow mein, fried chicken, fried rice and honey walnut shrimp -- all legit and a welcome surprise so close to Culver City. Go here for good Chinese fast food!"
New China Mongolian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Din Tai Fung
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Unit 2400, Century City
Photo: ashley c./Yelp
Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese and Chinese spot providing "people throughout the world the opportunity to experience a classic 'taste of Taiwan,' " explains the company's website.
After originally starting as a cooking oil retail business in 1958, the company launched as a restaurant in 1972. Today Din Tai Fung has branches all over the world.
Menu offerings include a variety of savory noodles, dumplings and buns like the truffle and pork xiao long bao (a type of Chinese steamed bun) and noodle soup with pickled mustard greens. For dessert, try the sweet taro buns.
Din Tai Fung has received positive feedback with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 184 reviews.
Yelper Shawn T., who reviewed Din Tai Fung on May 30, wrote: "We came for a mid-afternoon meal and enjoyed every bite. We ordered pork xiao long bao, braised beef noodle soup and pork chop fried rice. The dumplings are on the smaller side of what I've seen, but they did not lack flavor."
"Interesting approach to dim sum," added Yelper Robin H. "No carts. Instead you order from a list, like a sushi menu. There's an open kitchen (behind glass) that's cool to watch the dim sum prepped."
Din Tai Fung is open weekdays from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Joy
5100 York Blvd., Highland Park
Photo: jen s./Yelp
Joy is a fast-casual Taiwanese and Chinese spot that comes courtesy of the same group behind Pine & Crane -- its sister restaurant -- in Highland Park.
On the menu, expect to find a selection of small plates, rice and noodle dishes as well as buns/sandwiches. Yelpers praise the wonton noodle soup, pork belly bun, vegetarian mapo tofu and fresh sesame scallion bread made in-house daily.
Craving something sweet? Dessert offerings include Taiwanese shaved ice, forbidden rice pudding and hakka mochi with peanut and black sesame. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a 4.5-star rating.
Yelper Senxi S., who reviewed Joy on May 31, wrote: "Another amazing restaurant from the people of Pine & Crane! The menu is similar, but there are a few different dishes (mainly the bao sandwiches). These are made using a thick, delicious sesame bread with options like pork belly for the middle."
Bradley P. noted: "Hipster Taiwanese food served fast and easy, there's a lot to like about this restaurant. The decor is modern and the concept is quite interesting. You order at the counter, pay at the counter and they bring your food to you in record time."
Joy is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.