SOCIETY

Four solid shows, dance parties in Los Angeles this week

The Echo Flex hip-hop party at the Echoplex. | Photo: Gia T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a showcase of rising bands and vocalists to a hard-style EDM dance party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Emerging artists showcase at The Study Hollywood





Catch some of California's hottest rising musicians as the Breaking Sound tour makes a stop at The Study Hollywood. Artists on tap include songwriter, vocalist and Burbank native Moollz, alternative rock singer-songwriter Luciana Garcia and the San Francisco-based avant-pop musical group New Spell.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hard-style DJs at Union





Free your mind and body with the help of a slew of hard-style DJs at Union this Friday night. On the docket: Crypsis, Andy the Core, Francesco Zeta and Imperium.

When: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bay Area hip-hop party at The Reserve





If your musical taste is Bay Area-bred, you won't want to miss Hyphy Night at The Reserve. The party features two rooms pumping the Bay Area hip-hop and R&B hits past and present.
When: Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2000s hip-hop party at Echoplex





Loud Village is bringing back the best sounds of 2000s-era hip-hop this Saturday night at the Echoplex. The Echo Flex party will feature two special guests: Amika Akaya and Honey, resident DJs at the weekly hip-hop party Cyber Ceremony at Dirty Laundry.

When: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News