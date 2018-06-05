FOOD & DRINK

Ramen Hajime makes West Anaheim debut

Photo: Hyejin L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2717 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Anaheim, the newcomer is called Ramen Hajime.

The eatery has taken over the Korean bibimbap spot Orange Bap, OC Weekly reports, complete with its own noodle-making machine.

Menu highlights include fresh pork buns, fried octopus, seasoned seaweed salad, rice bowls and a selection of ramen dishes like tonkotsu ramen with red spicy noodle.

Ramen Hajime has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

Aaron E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 30, said, "An honest, authentic ramen finally makes its way to Anaheim, Calif. ... The service is stout and the interior is an industrial/modern mashup that is kept impeccably clean."

Best ramen in Anaheim! Hands down," added Yelper Diana C. "Homemade noodles and delicious broth."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ramen Hajime is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News