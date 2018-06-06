Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Excessive Heat Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PRIMARY ELECTION
Live California primary election results
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
KABC
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KABC
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The polls are officially closed in California, and the vote tallies are rolling in.
Get the results from every primary race you care about on ABC7's live election results page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
primary election
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIMARY ELECTION
New voting system approved by LA County Board of Supervisors
LA County launches independent review of voting rosters error
How to check status of your CA primary provisional ballot
Orange County primary results still being tallied
118K LA County voters' names not listed on polling place rosters
More primary election
POLITICS
LA Sheriff McDonnell debates November opponent Villanueva
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Lawmakers reject Trump's claim that records confirm FBI misconduct
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
OC Congressman praises ICE, criticizes reporters on Russia questions
More Politics
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News