New fusion breakfast spot The Potato Sack debuts in Koreatown

Photo: The Potato Sack/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery serving up breakfast and brunch has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Koreatown, called The Potato Sack, is located at 3068 W. Eighth St.

Menu items range from classic American breakfast fare to Korean-American twists like the arugula pickle bowl with jasmine rice, pickled onions, mushrooms, hash browns, chile oil and sunny-side up egg; and panko-crusted French toast.

Traditional offerings include an assortment of breakfast plates; pastrami hash complete with onions, potatoes, bell peppers and fried egg; and a truffle cheese omelet with Monterey Jack and cheddar. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Calvin Y., who reviewed the new eatery on May 13, wrote, "I really liked this place from the beginning because of its down-home cooking feel ... Everything is perfectly cooked and seems to have an extra dimension of flavor only a seasoned veteran in the industry can develop."

"Ktown is sorely lacking in breakfast places, so The Potato Sack is the answer to my prayers," said Yelper Alicia R. "The staff is friendly and the food is amazing. The breakfast burrito is SO good, I would highly recommend it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Potato Sack is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
