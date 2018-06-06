Seeking smoothies? Check out these 4 new spots in Los Angeles

Ubatuba Acai Bowl
7751 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: Ubatuba acai Bowl/Yelp
First up is SoCal chain Ubatuba Acai Bowl, a spot that serves up its acai in the form of smoothies and bowls, the most popular way to eat the fruit in Brazil, according to its website.
Starting with a dollop of frozen acai in the bottom of the bowl, granola, bananas and strawberries are added with one additional topping of your choice.
For smoothies, acai, banana and strawberry are mixed with your choice of low-fat, soy or almond milk or orange, apple or pineapple-coconut juice. (You can view the menu here.)
Ubatuba Acai Bowl's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Joi R., who reviewed Ubatuba Acai Bowl on May 3, wrote: "I just enjoyed a California bowl from here that was incredibly fresh and had a unique sweetness that I've never tasted in other acai bowls. Had I known it would be so tasty, I would have gotten a medium because right now I'm dying for seconds!"
"Best hot spot on Melrose right now!" stated Yelper Shiran Z. "Came here one night with my friends and we absolutely loved it! The acai and fruits are so fresh -- the bowl looks amazing."
Ubatuba Acai Bowl is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Hyperion Gelato
2806 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
Photo: Saori E./Yelp
On the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake, Hyperion Gelato offers gelato and smoothies.
Smoothie offerings at the new gelateria include strawberry, wild berry, mango and strawberry banana, while gelato flavors range from baklava cream to sea salt caramel. In addition, Hyperion also serves sorbet, milkshakes, cold brew, iced tea and root beer floats.
Hyperion Gelato's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 12 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Susanna U., who reviewed Hyperion Gelato on May 25, wrote: "The owners are friendly, helpful and fun to chat with, and even take requests for flavors. ... So happy to have this little gem in the neighborhood!"
And Jess H. added: "This place just opened by my husband's work and, being Italian and always trying to find a great gelato place, we went to check this place out. First off, they are super welcoming and SUPER NICE! Gelato is amazing and authentic, GREAT selections!"
Hyperion Gelato is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It's Boba Time
19600 Plummer St., Suite 600, Northridge
PHOTO: nikki k./YELP
Local chain It's Boba Time, with locations across Southern California, has opened up shop in the community of Northridge.
Look for an array of bubble-focused drinks, acai bowls and other dishes. There are over 25 different smoothie choices, with flavors ranging from kale and dragon fruit to red bean and peanut butter choco banana. (Check out the full menu here.)
It's Boba Time's current rating of four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is off to a strong start.
Yelper Seni J., who reviewed It's Boba Time on May 26, wrote, "I'm so addicted. I love that they have a variety of flavors. ... It's delicious!"
"The tea tastes great and the ingredients are very fresh," added Yelper R B. "If you get a fruit smoothie or similar, they use fresh fruits. You actually get small chunks of fruit in your drink, very good."
It's Boba Time is open from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness
6124 Wilshire Blvd., Carthay
Photo: LYTE Nutrition & Fitness/Yelp
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness, an acronym for Live Your Transformation Everyday, is a healthy smoothie shop that also offers yoga classes.
On the menu, expect to find protein and meal-replacement shakes and smoothies like the Green Goddess with banana, peanut butter powder, spinach, spirulina, chia seeds and bee pollen; the Maui Wowie with pineapple and orange hydration; and the seasonal green matcha tea. (A full list of offerings is available here.)
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, LYTE Nutrition & Fitness has been getting positive attention.
"Because of LYTE's class, I have been able to transform my own life and I'm continuously setting new health goals for myself," said Connie C., who was the first to review the business on Feb. 27. "Mel and Holly can also customize the smoothies to meet your dietary needs and nutrition programs if you want to take the smoothies to make at home."
And Yelper Heather I. wrote: "There are lots of great (pretentious) juice and smoothie places in LA, but these protein/meal replacement shakes are seriously made with love!"
LYTE Nutrition & Fitness is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)