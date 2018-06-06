A Perris man who sexually abused two small children over several years was sentenced to 140 years to life in state prison on Friday, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.Alberto Chavez, 29, was convicted on April 12 of one felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sodomy, two felony counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger, three felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger and two felony counts of lewd act upon a child.According to Deputy District Attorney Brieann Durose, who prosecuted the case, the abuse took place over the course of an eight-year span in Chino and Perris.