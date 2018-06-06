What does $2,100 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $2,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1757 N. Orange Drive, #1 (Hollywood)
Listed at $2,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1757 N. Orange Drive.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1168 W. 38th St. (Exposition Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1168 W. 38th St. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 980-square-feet of space.
The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
5700 W. Olympic Blvd. (Mid-Wilshire)
Located at 5700 W. Olympic Blvd., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,095/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center, secured entry, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1757 N. Kingsley Drive, #103 (Thai Town)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1757 N. Kingsley Drive. It's also listed for $2,095/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
11179 Weddington St. (North Hollywood)
Located at 11179 Weddington St., here's a 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio that's listed for $2,085/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)