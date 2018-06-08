3 brush fires burning in Laguna Beach trigger closure of Laguna Canyon Road

Three separate brush fires were burning in Laguna Beach Wednesday, according to Orange County fire officials. (Laguna Beach Police Department)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Three separate brush fires were burning in Laguna Beach late Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County fire officials.

Authorities shut down Laguna Canyon Road in both directions between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road. By shortly after 6 p.m., they reopened the inbound side.

Utilizing two helicopters, ground crews as well as a bulldozer to cut a containment line, the Orange County Fire Authority was able to stop the forward progress of all three fires shortly before 6 p.m., according to officials.

The Laguna Beach Police Department announced that the fire was completely extinguished shortly after 7 p.m., but encouraged drivers to avoid the area as the outbound portion of Laguna Canyon Road is expected to remain closed until late Wednesday night.

DEVELOPING: More details to come as they become available.
