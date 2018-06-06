ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

World's biggest bounce house coming to Pomona Fairplex June 22-24

Featuring 10,000 square feet of inflatable elation, The Big Bounce America will visit Fairplex in Pomona from June 22-24. (The Big Bounce America)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The world's biggest bounce house ever assembled is coming to Southern California.

Featuring 10,000 square feet of inflatable elation, The Big Bounce America will visit Fairplex in Pomona from June 22-24.

The Big Bounce America features a basketball court, obstacle course, giant slide and ball pit, all brought together by a professional DJ that is scheduled to spin a carefully curated soundtrack from a stage in the center.

An area called the Bounce Village will surround the bounce house, offering an additional 10,000 square feet of bounce structures.

Ticket prices start at $13 for toddlers and $21 for adults. For more information, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.
entertainmentbounce housefun stuffsummer funPomonaLos Angeles County
