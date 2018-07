The world's biggest bounce house ever assembled is coming to Southern California.Featuring 10,000 square feet of inflatable elation, The Big Bounce America will visit Fairplex in Pomona from June 22-24.The Big Bounce America features a basketball court, obstacle course, giant slide and ball pit, all brought together by a professional DJ that is scheduled to spin a carefully curated soundtrack from a stage in the center.An area called the Bounce Village will surround the bounce house, offering an additional 10,000 square feet of bounce structures.Ticket prices start at $13 for toddlers and $21 for adults. For more information, visit thebigbounceamerica.com