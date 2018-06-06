El Segundo renames Sepulveda Boulevard

El Segundo has bid farewell to Sepulveda Boulevard.The main artery in the South Bay city has been renamed Pacific Coast Highway.All the street signs from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Highway have now been changed.The change was approved by El Segundo City Council in 2017 at the recommendation of the city's Economic Development Council.It's part of a marketing push to help with El Segundo's appeal as a beach city.The U.S. Postal Service says businesses can use both Sepulveda or Pacific Coast Highway for the next 24 months.The city says the name change will cost $15,000.