Terminal Island ramp to 710 to close

LONG BEACH --
The only ramp directly connecting Terminal Island to the 710 freeway is about to be demolished.


The connector ramp for the old Gerald Desmond Bridge to the 710 north will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Traffic will be diverted onto city streets and create more congestion for motorists.

The detour will remain in place for one year.

The old ramp makes way for a new connection to the new $1.5 billion bridge linking Terminal Island to the 710 in Long Beach.

With two towers reaching 515 feet into the sky, this will be the second-tallest cable-stayed bridge in the United States.
