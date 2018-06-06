New Irvine Szechuan spot Spice Palace Hot Pot opens its doors in Northpark

A new Szechuan spot, offering hot pot and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Spice Palace Hot Pot, the fresh addition is located at 3967 Irvine Blvd. in Northpark.
This restaurant serves traditional Chinese hot pot with a modern-style dining experience. Start by choosing a sauce and soup base in which to cook your meat and veggies, then select from an array of meat and vegetables to add to the pot.
Protein options include wagyu beef, crispy fried pork and fresh frog. For those feeling a little adventurous, try the fresh goose intestine, squid balls or pork brain.
On the vegetable side of the menu, there are additions aplenty, like bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, seaweed, tofu, Chinese winter melon and more.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Spice Palace Hot Pot has made a promising start.
Cheny C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "Came here with our friends for dinner and had a great meal. Their menu is not extensive, but has some good item selections. We really enjoy the sauce and dessert bar that they offer. A little advice -- medium level is still really spicy. It would be better to get mild, then add chili oil to adjust the level yourself."
"The California sushi and the walnut shrimp were fantastic," added Yelper Deana W. "The choices of beverages were diverse and the food court was clean."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spice Palace Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
