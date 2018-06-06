FOOD & DRINK

New Irvine Szechuan spot Spice Palace Hot Pot opens its doors in Northpark

Photo: Joanne C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Szechuan spot, offering hot pot and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Spice Palace Hot Pot, the fresh addition is located at 3967 Irvine Blvd. in Northpark.

This restaurant serves traditional Chinese hot pot with a modern-style dining experience. Start by choosing a sauce and soup base in which to cook your meat and veggies, then select from an array of meat and vegetables to add to the pot.

Protein options include wagyu beef, crispy fried pork and fresh frog. For those feeling a little adventurous, try the fresh goose intestine, squid balls or pork brain.

On the vegetable side of the menu, there are additions aplenty, like bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, seaweed, tofu, Chinese winter melon and more.

With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Spice Palace Hot Pot has made a promising start.

Cheny C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "Came here with our friends for dinner and had a great meal. Their menu is not extensive, but has some good item selections. We really enjoy the sauce and dessert bar that they offer. A little advice -- medium level is still really spicy. It would be better to get mild, then add chili oil to adjust the level yourself."

"The California sushi and the walnut shrimp were fantastic," added Yelper Deana W. "The choices of beverages were diverse and the food court was clean."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spice Palace Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessfoodIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News