Taste of the Middle East: Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots

Bavel
500 Mateo St., Arts District
Photo: Cheryl l./Yelp
Bavel is an upscale Middle Eastern spot and the project of married Bestia chef-owners Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis. The Los Angeles Times reports that the new restaurant pulls from both chefs' family backgrounds in Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Morocco.
On the menu, expect to find an array of spreads, flatbreads and cured meats as well as entrees like the herb-stuffed grilled dorade with red chermoula, preserved orange and smoked anchovy. For dessert, try the rose clove chocolate donuts with sherry diplomat cream. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Bavel's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Miranda S., who reviewed the restaurant on June 4, wrote: "The restaurant completely blew my expectations, both in food and in service. ... We had the octopus, the okra, the scallops, shrimp, the baba ganoush and the cucumber salad. They were all delicious, and I look forward to trying more."
"There's a lot of hype for this place, and I think it's worth it," shared Yelper Elizabeth M. "The food was interesting and delicious, the space is beautiful and the service was good."
Bavel is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Kaban Persian Restaurant
3250 Cahuenga Blvd. W, Hollywood Hills
Photo: veck m./Yelp
Kaban Persian Restaurant is a family-owned Persian/Iranian restaurant serving Middle Eastern fare in the Hollywood Hills.
Dinner entrees feature a wide variety of kebabs, including beef, lamb, chicken and more. For sides, try the steamed rice with barberries or the Shirazisalad with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and fresh parsley mixed with fresh lime juice and olive oil. (See the full menu here.)
Kaban Persian Restaurant currently holds five stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cary G. wrote: "These were some amazing kebabs and the owner was very nice. We ordered the Beef Naderi Sultani Kabob (two kebabs) and the Chicken Shish Kabob (one kebab) and they were both excellent. I also enjoyed how the rice and vegetables were moist and not dried out like some places."
"This is probably the best meal I've had all year," said Yelper Dillon E. "The food is all excellent and the atmosphere is a dream. I HIGHLY recommend the hummus, which is super fresh."
Kaban Persian Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Al Basch Chicken
7311 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
Photo: AL Basch Chicken/Yelp
Al Basch Chicken is a local Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot serving up fast-casual Mediterranean fare like shawarma, kebabs, salads, sandwiches and more.
On the menu, look for dishes like hummus, beef kafta kebab and a veggie plate with falafel, grape leaves, tabbouleh and more. Veggie lovers can also opt for a Mediterranean salad with chopped greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and onions, tossed with lemon juice, olive oil and sumac.
Rounding your meal out are sides like fried kibbeh and yogurt dip, spinach pie and classic baklava for dessert. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Al Basch Chicken is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Ivan C., who reviewed the newcomer on May 28, wrote: "I had both the chicken and beef shawarma over rice with hummus and salad -- it was so good! Both the chicken and beef were juicy."
And Yelper Mel E. added: "What a bang for the buck! The meat is good quality, flavored and cooked to perfection! The garlic sauce is heaven in your mouth, the house-made hummus reminds me of my childhood and even the homemade-style mayo-based salad dressing hits a soft spot!"
Al Basch Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.