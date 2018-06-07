FOOD & DRINK

Get your burrito fix: Soto's Kitchen opens in Mid-Wilshire

Photo: Soto's Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for Mexican? Check out Soto's Kitchen at 1292 S. La Brea Ave., which recently opened its doors in Mid-Wilshire.

Expect to find dishes like a breakfast burrito with house chorizo, egg and refried pinto beans, and a skinny burrito with shredded beef simmered in roasted green chiles. The menu, which is inspired by family recipes, also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

The fresh arrival has a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Buffy F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, said, "Amazing breakfast! Such a cute place: comfy modern decor, marinated meats and fresh salsas to die for. Try the adobada breakfast plate or skinny burrito. And don't miss the ceviche and tortilla chips for $5."

Yelper Neema Z. added, "I was in the area and stumbled upon this eatery and figured I'd give it a shot. I rarely write Yelp reviews but I had to post one here because the torta I got was so good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Soto's Kitchen is open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. It's closed Tuesday-Friday, but the restaurant says on its website that service hours will be expanded soon.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
