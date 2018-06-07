REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Silver Lake, right now?

2359 Glendale Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Silver Lake?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Silver Lake is currently hovering around $2,195.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1101 Westerly Terrace




Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1101 Westerly Terrace.

The second floor apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2359 Glendale Blvd., #2




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2359 Glendale Blvd. It's listed for $1,675/month for its 619-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

647 Maltman Ave.




Here's a studio at 647 Maltman Ave. that's going for $1,650/month.

Garage parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News