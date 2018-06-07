FOOD & DRINK

New American spot MIU opens its doors in Anaheim

Photo: MIU/Yelp

By Hoodline
A New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207 in the heart of Anaheim's Packing District, the addition is called MIU.

Menu fare includes "California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist," boasts the company's website, featuring an assortment of fresh sandwiches, entrees, soups and salads.

Come try the grilled chicken sandwich with basil aioli, grilled salmon or creamy clam chowder. Sides include spam fried rice, crispy kale chips and grilled corn. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, MIU has been warmly received by patrons.

Ezequiel P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "Compliments to the chef. The best burger I have ever had. Meat was cooked to a perfection."

"MIU near the front by those white roosters in the Packing District is the bomb!" said Yelper Sarah H. "It's got healthy options with salads and a delish salmon entree that's always solid, but also super flavorful dishes I come back for again and again.

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MIU is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
