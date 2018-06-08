HEALTH & FITNESS

Wild Terra opens in Highland Park, with herbs, tea, spices and more

Photo: Wild Terra/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of an apothecary? A new Los Angeles boutique has you covered. The new addition to Highland Park, called Wild Terra, is located at 5858 N. Figueroa.

The shop offers an assortment of all things botanical -- from organic bulk herbs and spices to wild food and drink selections. Housemade apothecary goods are on offer, as well as a variety of classes on herb gardening, medicine making, adaptogens and herbs for expectant mothers. (Visit here for a list of upcoming classes and events.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Jane S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "Surprisingly good prices, very knowledgable and friendly staff that'll talk a blue streak with you about medicinal herbs and the right teas to cure what ails you."

"So happy this place opened!" wrote Yelper Liz B. "There aren't any places in LA to buy herbs and get a beautiful fair trade or handmade gift. Even healthy chocolate truffles!? Can't wait until they start their workshops."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wild Terra is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
