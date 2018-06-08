REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles

8660 Burton Way | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Beverly Grove is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Beverly Grove look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Beverly Grove via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

620 N. Sweetzer Ave., #3




Listed at $1,695/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 620 N. Sweetzer Ave., is 22.1 percent less than the $2,175/month median rent for a studio in Beverly Grove.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors, a stove, a breakfast bar, built-in shelves and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

9015 Burton Way




Here's a studio at 9015 Burton Way, which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,825/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, granite countertops and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator and a business center. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

745 N. Edinburgh Ave., #6




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 745 N. Edinburgh Ave., listed at $1,895/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

316 S. La Jolla Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 316 S. La Jolla Ave., is listed for $2,095/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Small pets are welcome in this apartment.

(See the listing here.)

8660 Burton Way




Over at 8660 Burton Way, there's this 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $2,275/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, built-in storage features and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry, assigned parking, a roof deck, on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats are welcome.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News