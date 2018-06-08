REAL ESTATE

Los Angeles County boasts 8 of 10 best beaches on annual list, and 2 of worst

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The environmental nonprofit group Heal the Bay is out with its annual beach report card.



According to the report, Los Angeles County has eight of California's best beaches, and two of the worst.

Making the top 10 worst beaches list are San Pedro's Cabrillo Beach and Santa Monica. Topping the list for the cleanest beaches with perfect scores are Malibu, Palos Verdes Peninsula and El Segundo.

Heal the Bay says storm water runoff is the main reason for ocean pollution. Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Torrance all received A grades for dry summer months. But Manhattan Beach gets a failing grade during the wet weather.

Last summer, 95 percent of the beaches monitored in SoCal earned an "A" grade, up 5 percent from the five-year average.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatebeachesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News