The environmental nonprofit group Heal the Bay is out with its annual beach report card.According to the report, Los Angeles County has eight of California's best beaches, and two of the worst.Making the top 10 worst beaches list are San Pedro's Cabrillo Beach and Santa Monica. Topping the list for the cleanest beaches with perfect scores are Malibu, Palos Verdes Peninsula and El Segundo.Heal the Bay says storm water runoff is the main reason for ocean pollution. Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Torrance all received A grades for dry summer months. But Manhattan Beach gets a failing grade during the wet weather.Last summer, 95 percent of the beaches monitored in SoCal earned an "A" grade, up 5 percent from the five-year average.