Woman buys scratcher worth $500K in Orange County

Scratchers tickets are shown in a file photo. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in Orange County hit the jackpot this week by claiming a winning scratcher worth $500,000.

Cathy Oviedo became half a million dollars richer when she decided to stop and buy a $10 "Triple Jackpot Scratchers" ticket in Buena Park prior to grabbing a bite in a fast food restaurant.

While she was waiting in the drive-thru line, Oviedo scratched her ticket and discovered she was a winner.

"It took me a minute or two to believe what I was seeing," Oviedo said in a statement. "My heart just started beating superfast."

Oviedo said she plans on using the money to help pay off bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rome in Liquor located at 6265 Auto Center Drive.
