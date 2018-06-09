For years El Segundo resident Jimmy DeSisto would pass a rusted tank on Grand Avenue on his way back from the beach.Jimmy decided to call a family friend, who was running for mayor at the time. The soon-to-be mayor then worked with the tank's owner, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and they loved the idea of fixing up the tank.He then worked with the El Segundo Arts and Culture Council to secure John Van Hamersveld, an El Segundo High School alum and artist behind albums covers for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Blondie.Hamersveld also created the iconic 1960's poster for the documentary, "The Endless Summer." His task was to make a mural for the rusted-out tank, and he couldn't paint on it.The solution was to design the mural on mesh panels: 51, 10-foot strips, each 32 feet long, were placed side-by-side to cover the tank, which has a circumference of more than 500 feet.