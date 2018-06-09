W Cafe brings gourmet breakfast and brunch fare to Oak Creek

A new gourmet cafe, offering a fusion blend of European, American and Mediterranean cuisine, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Oak Creek, called W Cafe, is located at 16205 Sand Canyon Ave., Suite 110.
The restaurant comes courtesy of chef Wais Omar -- a former food and beverage manager with over 36 years of fine dining experience. This marks the second location for the restaurant group, with the original situated in Newport Beach.
All dishes are created using locally-sourced, organic ingredients and menu offerings include an assortment of flatbreads, omelets, burgers and sandwiches, as well as small bites and baked goods. Traditional high tea is also served, perfect for those seeking a bit of elegance. (You can view the dining menu here.)
W Cafe has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Sophia H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "Fresh and healthy food for such great prices, how can it get any better than that?! My go-to is the Basil Chicken Panini, but the shrimp tacos and teriyaki plate is delicious too!"
"Best new lunch spot in town!" said Yelper Genevieve W. "Plenty of parking, delicious food and friendly staff. I'll be here all the time! Great addition to the center."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: W Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
