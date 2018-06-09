Claremont kidnapping suspect arrested in Whittier backyard

A Whittier man is facing a kidnapping charge after abducting the mother of his two children Saturday. (file photo)

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities have charged a Whittier man with kidnapping the mother of his two children on Saturday morning.

Julian Rene Delayo, 41, is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and criminal threats after he fled the scene of an alleged battery with the 28-year-old victim, officials said.

Police responded to the 700 block of West San Jose Avenue in Claremont at approximately 1:30 a.m. regarding a possible battery when they were informed by family members that the suspect had fled the scene with the woman.

Authorities were able to track them down at the suspect's home in Whittier, where a perimeter was established.

The suspect managed to flee again, but was discovered hiding in a nearby backyard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.

Authorities located the unharmed victim inside the residence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingfather chargedabductionarrestnanny arrestedpolice chaseClaremontWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News